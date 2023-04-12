WCED to spend R76 million on school security

This followed several incidents of violence among learners in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said it would spend R76 million in 2023 to beef up security at all schools in the province.

This comes after an eight-year-old boy had his neck sliced with a box cutter by a grade 3 learner Stephen Road Primary School in Lotus River.

This incident took place a few days before the end of the first school term.

It's understood that the boy, who survived the incident, was standing in a queue waiting to wash his hands when he was attacked.

Western Cape Education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said a disciplinary process against the learner who stabbed his fellow pupil had been initiated.

She added that many incidents involving learners were as a result of behavioural issues established at home or within the community.

"This makes it difficult for schools to manage and we, therefore, require the support of other departments and social sector agencies for support, such as the Saps [South African Police Service], community watches and NGOs [non-governmental organisations]."

Hammond said the pupil who was attacked was receiving counselling, while the perpetrator was also receiving support.