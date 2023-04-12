Thabo Bester great prison escape: 2 more people arrested

Thabo Bester, who faked his own death was nabbed in Tanzania, together with Doctor Nandipha Magudumana, and a Mozambican national who was allegedly assisting them.

JOHANNESBURG - Two more people have been arrested in connection to the sophisticated escape of convicted rapists and murderer Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

This brings the total number of people implicated in Bester’s prison break to four.

It’s understood an employee of an undisclosed IT company as well as Magudumana’s bodyguard were nabbed by police.

At this stage it's unclear when the pair were detained.

READ MORE:

- Police expecting more arrests in connection with Thabo Bester's prison escape

- MPs tear into G4S directors over Thabo Bester prison escape

- G4S gives MPs detailed timeline of days leading to Thabo Bester's escape

This follows the weekend arrest of Magudumana’s father as well as a former employee of the security company G4S.

Bester dubbed the Facebook rapist - escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022, in a ruse that involved his cell going up in flames.

He was re-arrested alongside his lover and a Mozambican national by Tanzanian authorities this past weekend.