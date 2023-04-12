Some Tshwane residents without water after Rand Water shuts down 2 reservoirs

The water utility informed the city that emergency repair work was needed on one of its pipelines from the Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has issued an emergency shutdown notice at two of its major reservoirs.

This has left some residents in the City of Tshwane without running water.

The water utility informed the city that emergency repair work was needed on one of its pipelines from the Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant.

It’s understood that the pipeline is experiencing a serious leak, which is resulting in supply loss and could lead to possible flooding.

The city has been facing electricity supply issues for days, and now a wide range of areas will also see water outages.

Some residents in Gauteng have been experiencing low to no water pressure in recent months due to Rand Water infrastructure and supply faults.

This time, some Tshwane residents can expect their taps to be dry at least until midday on Wednesday as the water utility started emergency repair work on its B8 pipeline earlier in the day.

It said due to a leak in the pipeline running from the Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant to the Mapleton Booster Pumping Station, some of its electromagnetic equipment has been submerged.

The Vlakfontein one and two Bronberge reservoirs, which supply the city, have been depleted in an emergency shutdown.

This has resulted in 19 of its inner-city reservoirs and a range of other areas being adversely affected by the repairs.