Search for missing 10-year-old boy in Khayelitsha enters third day

Indiphile Yoli disappeared on Monday after playing with friends near his home.

CAPE TOWN - The search for a missing 10-year-old boy in Khayelitsha, Cape Town entered its third day.

A search to trace him commenced the following day, said police spokesperson Wesley Twigg.

“Preliminary reports suggest that he was last seen by his friends when he left to go home. Anyone who can assist with the investigation is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08 600 10 111.”