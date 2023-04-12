Remaining 5 Ekurhuleni MMCs to be sworn in on Wednesday

There was a delay in their swearing-in following disagreements between the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) over key portfolios.

JOHANNESBURG - The remaining five members of the City of Ekurhuleni mayoral committee will be sworn in on Wednesday morning at the city's council chambers in Germiston.

Meanwhile, this comes as the City of Tshwane council is expected to debate and vote on a motion of no confidence against its Speaker, Mncedi Ndzwanana.

The multiparty coalition government in the capital city wants Ndzwanana to be removed, claiming he was illegally voted to the position.

The future of all three metros in Gauteng has been in doubt for the past few months.

An EFF-ANC coalition has now been established in the City of Ekurhuleni.

Five MMC positions have been given to the EFF, while another five are allocated to the ANC.

The two parties in that metro hold the majority.

However, in Tshwane, the story is different.

It is the Democratic Alliance and other smaller parties that form a majority.

It is that majority that is hoping to remove the current Speaker of the country's capital, which has been unstable since 2016.

Meanwhile, the City of Joburg's mayor, Speaker and council chief whip also face imminent motions of no confidence after ActionSA submitted a motion on Tuesday.