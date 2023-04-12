Qedani Mahlangu's lawyers threaten to leave Life Esidimeni inquest over payment

Mahlangu's testimony before the inquest was delayed on Tuesday when her lawyers asked the court for a three-week postponement after the State Attorney failed to pay them their legal fees.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu's lawyers have threatened to withdraw from the case next month if they haven't been paid their legal fees by the State Attorney.

The Pretoria High Court agreed to resume the matter next month.

Her fees are being paid for by the state but the office of the State Attorney came under fire during proceedings when Mahlangu's lawyers told the court about the unexplained delays in payment.

Lawyer Laurence Hodes: "I don't like threatening the court or anybody else. Should there be no payment, then the position would be that we would have to withdraw on the 2nd [of May], which would be out of our hands."

But Hodes said that this would be the last resort.

"We've reached such a far stage in the proceedings that we'd like to finalise the matter and see it through to its conclusion, so our intention is that we remain in, provided that we are paid."

Mahlangu, who has been heavily implicated by other witnesses at the inquest, resigned from her job in 2017 in the wake of a damning report about the death of the 144 mental health patients.