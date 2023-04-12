Public comment window for homeless 'safe space' in Green Point closes on 8 May

If given the go-ahead, the project will provide some 300 beds under the fly-over bridge on the suburb’s Ebenezer Road, near the V&A Waterfront precinct.

CAPE TOWN - Capetonians have less than a month to have their say on a plan to create a “safe space” for the homeless in Green Point.

If given the go-ahead, the project will provide some 300 beds under the fly-over bridge on the suburb’s Ebenezer Road, near the V&A Waterfront precinct.

A similar setup already exists at Culemborg in the City Centre.

While the metro said it was putting millions aside to assist the homeless, earlier in 2023, the courts granted the city a handful of eviction notices to remove the homeless from the streets in parts of the metropole.

READ MORE:

NGOs have long called for more shelters, not just in the CBD.

Eyewitness News understands that the final eviction order will be heard by the Western Cape High Court on 19 April.

The public comment window for the latest safe space closes on 8 May.