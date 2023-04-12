NGO raises concerns over homeless people in Cape Town as winter approaches

Despite the city's plans to curb homelessness, U-turn homeless service centre said they were worried that thousands of people would be left out in the cold.

CAPE TOWN - A homeless service centre has raised concerns about whether the City of Cape Town will have enough shelter for homeless people this winter.

This comes after the city invited the public comment on its plan to create a “safe space” for 300 homeless people in Greenpoint.

Despite the city's plans to curb homelessness, the U-turn Homeless Service Centre said it was worried that thousands of people would be left out in the cold.

"From U-turn's side, the statement is that we estimate over 14,000 people currently living on the streets, and at best estimate would be three and a half thousand shelter beds. So, there's definitely a shortage of shelter for people living on the streets," said spokesperson Stephen Underwood.

The city plans to spend more than R300 million over the next three years to help homeless people in the city, but Underwood believes it's too little too late.

"We applaud the city with their winter readiness programme to try and create more beds, and also with their increased budget... looking at trying to increase safe space beds to provide more accommodation, but even with that, there is still quite a significant shortage."