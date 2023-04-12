KZN woman who drove into sinkhole feared she was being hijacked, residents say

Noxolo Khumalo's car was plunged into a sinkhole resulting in the 26-year-old's death.

DURBAN - The family of the woman who drove into a massive sinkhole in Ntuzuma, Durban North said their daughter thought she was being hijacked just before the incident.

Noxolo Khumalo had no clue that the April 2022 floods had left a sinkhole on the road.

When community members tried stopping her on the night of the incident, she sped off towards the hole’s direction due to fear of being robbed as Ntuzuma is a crime-ridden area.

The details of the deceased's fear came from the residents' observation, her family said.

Her car was damaged beyond repair.

The Khumalo family’s Easter long weekend ended in tears after she fell into a sinkhole and died.

Noxolo's father, Zibokwakhe Khumalo, who spoke to Eyewitness News said: “She knew nothing about the sinkhole because the last time she used the route it was working - but when she was stopped by some residents, she thought she was being hijacked and drove in there.”

Khumalo said those who first got to the scene also robbed her daughter of her belongings.

“The first people to arrive at the scene, stole her cellphone, bank card and ID after calling her mother to inform her about the accident.”

The family said the 26-year-old mother would be laid to rest on Sunday.