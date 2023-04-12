Intercape sues Cele for alleged inaction over bus attacks

The bus service said despite several orders by the court for Minister Bheki Cele to act on the intimidation and violence against it, nothing has been done.

CAPE TOWN - The Intercape bus service is suing the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, for allegedly not taking action against attacks on the bus company on routes in the Eastern Cape.

It said despite several orders by the court for the Minister to act on the intimidation and violence against the bus service, nothing has been done.

The long-distance operator is accusing the taxi industry of being behind the attacks.

ALSO READ:

Intercape's CEO, Johann Ferreira said attacks were continuing on its buses with passengers, security, and staff being shot at, stoned, and intimidated.

"Since 2020, we have opened a staggering 167 cases with the police predominantly in the Eastern Cape. To date, there are no persons under arrest and no pending prosecutions either. Parts of South Africa have been turned into a mafia state and Intercape is the victim of a calculated campaign of criminality."

Meanwhile, the national police department said no communication had been received from the bus company regarding intentions to sue the Minister.

However, they couldn't confirm whether the complaints by the bus company had been addressed.