Inquiry into Angelo Agrizzi's fitness to stand trial to continue

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court will continue with an inquiry into graft accused former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi's fitness to stand trial on Wednesday.

He is accused of a number of offences while at facilities company, Bosasa, including being involved in fraudulent tenders.

Agrizzi is accused in two separate matters currently before the courts, but he hasn’t made an appearance in the dock for either since late 2020.

And now he’s facing an inquiry into his absence and the ensuing delays for his cases.

Agrizzi is attending these proceedings virtually.

Attorney Daniel Witz said that they got off to a bumpy start on Tuesday.

“We started proceedings with the evidence of Dr Edeling regarding Mr Agrizzi’s fitness both mentally and physically to stand trial. Unfortunately, we had to undergo quite a few adjournments during the day due to Mr Agrizzi’s health. At one point, just before the lunch adjournment, about an hour before the lunch adjournment, he fainted or passed out.”

Witz said that he was subsequently revived by nurses and paramedics but that the day’s proceedings ultimately had to wrap up early.

“He was on after lunch for about another 15 minutes before he had to call it quits for the day.”