Duo accused of murdering former business partner expected in Cape Town court

Two Egyptian nationals were arrested in Grabouw and Komani respectively in connection with the kidnapping and murder of their business partner.

CAPE TOWN - Two Egyptian nationals accused of kidnapping and killing their business partner in Cape Town are expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates court on Thursday.

They were arrested in Grabouw in the Western Cape and Komani in the Eastern Cape last week.

They made a brief court appearance in the Grabouw Magistrates Court on Tuesday and the matter was transferred to the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said that one of the accused confessed to where they buried the body along Baden Powell Drive near Mitchells Plain.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim, Saeed Mansour, was visited by his former business partners, the accused, at his business in Grabouw on the 31st of March where the duo confronted him, allegedly about a substantial amount of cash from the business profits they suspected him of taking without consent. They then forced him into their car and took off."