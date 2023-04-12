Dept worried about attacks on WC social workers in crime hotspots

The department said that a social worker was assaulted and another hijacked in Khayelitsha recently.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department said that it was very concerned by the recent attacks on social workers in crime hotspot areas in the province.

Department spokesperson Monique Mortlock-Malgas said that these were the only reported cases they knew about.

She said that there could be more that went unreported.

Mortlock-Malgas said that this was very worrying as the department planned to hire more social workers across the province for the coming financial year.

"Last month, the minister mentioned the hiring of 247 social work professionals, so when we do hear of social workers being attacked or facing the threat of violence, having their vehicles stolen, it does make us worry."