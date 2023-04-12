DA-led coalition in Tshwane bids to remove Speaker through no-confidence motion

For the second time in less a month, the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition in Tshwane will on Wednesday attempt to remove Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana through a motion of no confidence.

JOHANNESBURG - For the second time in less a month, the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition in Tshwane will on Wednesday attempt to remove Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana through a motion of no confidence.

The coalition said that it believed that the African Transformation Movement (ATM) councillor was not rightly elected to the position.

Ndzwanana was elected as Speaker last month after 69 votes from DA councillors were regarded as spoiled because they used numbers instead of a cross on the ballots.

Since the last motion of no confidence in Ndzwanana, the DA coalition has lost one seat, while the African National Congress (ANC) coalition has gained one.

Former ward 83 councillor Francois Bekker controversially resigned last week due to personal reasons according to DA caucus chair, Jacqui Uys, while the ANC managed to retain its council seat for Tshwane’s ward 105 by winning the recent by-election.

On Tuesday, the North Gauteng High Court dismissed with costs the DA coalition’s urgent interdict to prevent Ndzwanana from chairing Wednesday’s council sitting.

However, the DA coalition remains confident about removing Ndzwanana as it still has a majority of seats in council and voting on Wednesday will be done through the raising of hands, rather than a secret ballot.