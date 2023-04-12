CoJ considers handing over taxi ranks to operators & sheltering their families

Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene said the deal will clean the image of the taxi industry which is often involved in turf wars and violence.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg is mulling a deal to hand over taxi ranks to industry leaders following calls by taxi bosses.

So revealed Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene on Wednesday, during the signing of a protocol document between the taxi industry and the city in a bid to formalise the industry.

Kunene was joined by leaders from regional taxi associations in Braamfontein to sign a protocol document amid consultations between the industry and the city.

The agreement between the city and taxi associations - South African National Taxi Council and the National Taxi Alliance - is set to see greater co-operation in an industry often marred by violence and turf wars.

Kunene says the transport dpt in the city is mulling 2 proposals, including the handover of some taxi ranks for taxi bosses to manage and the lease of abandoned buildings for drivers and their families. This would also generate revenue for the city. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/6pwZgm2rwO ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2023

This is part of the protocol agreement signed. It’s not a legally binding document but maps out how the taxi industry and the city can better cooperate to bring quality service to commuters, contribute to the economy and ceasefire. ~K pic.twitter.com/uQNnBmWXTb ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2023

This includes regular consultations on programmes to grow the industry, resolving disputes over routes and managing what the City of Joburg described as an over subscription of taxis.

While the agreement is not legally binding, it also paves the way for the industry to clean up its image, as well as the formalisation of parts of the multibillion-rand business.

As part of consultations, Kunene said the city would consider two proposals by the taxi industry including calls to hand over some taxi ranks for the industry to manage.

"The first model is for the city to give you the ranks or to sell you the ranks. The second model is a model of a long lease of 99 years."

The taxi industry also wants to rent the abandoned buildings in the city to house taxi operators and their families.

Kunene said the industry must submit a comprehensive proposal to the city within seven days.

Thereafter, he added, it would be tabled before the next mayoral committee.