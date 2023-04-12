Chikunga: Blame for deadly N3 pile-up shouldn't be shifted to truck drivers

Five trucks were involved in Monday's massive N3 highway accident, killing 6 people in the pile-up.

DURBAN - Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga said that she did not want to put the blame for the massive N3 highway accident in KwaZulu-Natal on truck drivers.

This followed speculation that trucks may have caused the crash that involved minibus taxis and more than 40 cars at Hilton on Monday.

Six people were killed in the huge pile-up.

Chikunga visited the accident scene in Hilton, saying that the investigation needed to be completed before anyone was blamed for the pile-up.

The accident took place just hours after the minister took part in road operations on the same route.

Five trucks were involved in the accident, but the minister said the blame should not be shifted to those vehicles, yet.

“I just don’t want us to suggest that this accident was caused by any truck driver or truck for that matter. I don’t want to us to give that picture [because] it may not necessarily be true.”

However, the minister said that she was concerned about truck drivers who did not comply with road rules.