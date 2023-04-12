Cele backs team probing UFH staff murders to make progress

Five men appeared before the Alice Magistrates Court for their roles in the series of attacks, which include the murder of the vice chancellor’s bodyguard and the university's fleet manager, both shot dead within a year.

ALICE - Minister of Police Bheki Cele said that he was confident that the team involved in the investigation into the murder and attempted murder of University of Fort Hare employees would continue to make headway.

Five men appeared for the first time before the Alice Magistrates Court for their respective roles in a series of attacks on staff, including two murders.

The university's fleet manager, Petrus Roets, and vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu's bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele, were shot dead within a year.

The five accused are facing numerous charges, considered schedule six offences.



The suspects were arrested over the Easter weekend in various parts of the country.

READ MORE:

Cele said the police had had a grip on the investigation for quite some time, and the success of the arrests came as no surprise to law enforcement.

“We've been having this direction for some time, but we just wanted to tighten up things, to make sure the police tighten things. As you can see, the police have had to work with people from all over the country."

Cele was quick to dispel rumours that pressure from a meeting between Buhlungu and President Cyril Ramaphosa was the reason for the swift response.

"That's another thing I want to make clear - the professor met the president when we were long at work, when we had direction."

The accused remain in police custody, awaiting a formal bail application on 4 May.