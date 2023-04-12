ActionSA seeks allies for no-confidence motion against CoJ's Amad, Makhubele

On Tuesday, the party announced that it had tabled motions against the both of them, citing that it had lost confidence in their leadership.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA in Joburg said that it would approach political parties in the governing coalition of the city to support their motions of no confidence against Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and council Speaker Colleen Makhubele.

On Tuesday, the party announced that it had tabled motions against both of them, citing that it had lost confidence in their leadership.

ActionSA spokesperson, Sithmbelo Majola, said that the party was also open to working with the Patriotic Alliance once again, even though it left the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition last year following power disputes.

"We will be reaching out to all these political parties and discussions are already under way in order for us to establish a new government," Majola said.