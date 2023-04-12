ActionSA dismisses claims it is contributing to political instability in Joburg

ActionSA spokesperson Sthembelo Majola said its no-confidence motions against the speaker and mayor would not bring instability but would rather signal an end to poor service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA in Johannesburg dismissed claims suggesting that it was contributing to the political instability in the city after it submitted no-confidence motions against the mayor and the council Speaker.

The party announced that it tabled a motion against Thapelo Amad, citing that he was incapable of running the country's economic hub.

It also said that council Speaker Colleen Makhubele had been prioritising her party, the Congress of the People (Cope), while disregarding her responsibilities in the city.

If approved, the motions will be heard on 25 April, exactly three months since Amad was elected into the position.

ActionSA has been very vocal about the instability brought by no-confidence motions in the past months, specifically pointing fingers at those tabled by the African National Congress (ANC) and its coalition partners.

Last year, when Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders who occupied the mayor, council Speaker and chief whip positions in Johannesburg were removed through ANC-sponsored motions, ActionSA condemned these actions.

Despite this, ActionSA spokesperson Sthembelo Majola said that its motions against the Speaker and mayor would not bring instability but would rather signal an end to poor service delivery.

“We can no longer sit and fold our arms when the reputation of our city is being depleted in the manner that it is.”

In the past months, several motions in the Joburg council have been heard and in all of them, the parties used the banner of poor service delivery.