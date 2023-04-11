Tanzanian police remain tight-lipped on details surrounding Bester

Thabo Bester, his girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana, and a third person believed to be a Mozambican national, were arrested on Friday night in Tanzania, close to the Kenyan border.

JOHANNESBURG - Tanzanian police remain tight-lipped regarding the details of where they managed to nab convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

The duo were arrested in Tanzania at the weekend together with a Mozambican national, believed to be an accomplice.

They are currently being detained at a prison in Arusha - a popular tourist destination and home to Africa’s highest peak Mount Kilimanjaro.

Local media in Tanzania were nowhere closer to getting information about the arrests of Bester and Magudumana.

On Saturday, it was reported that the pair along with another accomplice were arrested while trying to flee the country into Kenya.

A journalist for the Tanzanian Broadcasting Corporation, Gloria Michael, said Tanzanian authorities refused to divulge further information.

“The police in Tanzania work hand in hand with international police, Interpol, and according to their jurisdiction when they arrest somebody the international police take over.”

Bester and Magudumana were flagged on Interpol’s international red list of most wanted criminals soon after news broke that they could have possibly fled the country.

Police said they were working around the clock to ensure Bester and Magudumana are deported back to South Africa this week.