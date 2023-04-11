Stage 5 power cuts to kick in from 4PM on Tuesday, says Eskom

The power utility attibuted the alternating stages of load shedding to capacity constraints as a result of some power stations not returning to service.

JOHANNESBURG - As residents contend with stage 3 power cuts, Eskom said that stage 5 load shedding was on the cards later on Tuesday.

The struggling utility said that when stage 3 ends at 4PM on Tuesday afternoon, stage 5 would kick in and end at 5AM on Wednesday morning.

Eskom's Daphne Mokwena: "The delays in returning a unit to service at Camden, Lethabo, Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints. Further, the expected increase in demand after the Easter weekend will put additional strain on the power generation system and may require an additional increase in the stage of load shedding at short notice."