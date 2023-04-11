SACP ready to go to court for inquest into Chris Hani's murder

The party said that there were some lingering questions around Hani's murder in 1993.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) said that it was prepared to go to court for an inquest into the assassination of its late general secretary, Chris Hani.

Speaking at the 30th-anniversary commemoration of Hani's death on Monday, SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila said that the party would not rest until all those behind his murder were brought to book.

Mapaila was supported by Hani's widow, Limpho Hani, who claimed that government had not done enough to investigate her husband's death.

Mapaila said that the SACP would stop at nothing to get to the bottom of Chris Hani's murder.

The SACP general secretary said that the party was prepared to take on Justice Minister Ronald Lamola should he fail to accept their demand for an inquest.

"Because now we are prepared to take action against the minister, to take the minister to court if he can't implement this inquest. We want this inquest of who murdered and assassinated our general secretary."

Limpho Hani also launched a scathing attack on the democratic government, saying that it had turned a blind eye to material facts regarding her husband's murder.

"The democratic government which my husband died for, has betrayed Chris and his family by releasing his assassin."

Mapaila said that the party's interest was to pursue the truth and nothing else.