Repairs to downed powerlines & restoring power likely to take some time - Brink

Though teams were assessing the damaged caused after unstable electricity pylons fell onto the N4 highway on Sunday, the metro's mayor said that power restorations would likely take some time.

TSHWANE - It was a bleak start to the work week for hundreds of Tshwane residents who were affected by power outages following the collapse of at least seven powerlines at the weekend.

The unstable electricity pylons fell onto the busy N4 highway on Sunday after criminals allegedly stripped the metal protecting the high-voltage cables in the tower.

City of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said a team was assessing the damage and would plot a way forward in terms of repairs, but the mammoth task was likely to take some time.

READ: Weather makes it uncertain for City of Tshwane to restore electricity

“The teams are going to work with Eskom to lift the power lines. They will try to back-feed some of the areas, so that we can restore as much electricity as possible.”

Brink said the city was unable to say when power would be restored.

“Because of the extent of the damage, and the nature of this project, and the requirement of support from Eskom in particular who has the expertise and supplies on hand, which the city does not have, it is very difficult to give a credible estimate of how long it is going to take to restore electricity to all affected areas.”