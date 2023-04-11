Pretoria High Court to hear challenges against scrapping of Zim exemption permit

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF), the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association (ZEPHA), and the Zimbabwean Immigration Federation, are all challenging the controversial termination of the special permit during the week.

JOHANNESBURG - In the week, the Pretoria High Court will hear three challenges from various civil society organisations against the scrapping of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

In 2021, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the special permit, which was first introduced more than a decade ago, would be terminated.

The decision left hundreds of thousands of immigrants with no option but to arrange different permits or visas or leave South Africa.

Many of these men and women were in the country for years now and built lives and families in the country, and the move faced widespread backlash.

The three organisations - the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF), the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association (ZEPHA) and the Zimbabwean Immigration Federation - all launched separate legal challenges to the termination of the special permit.

And all three will be heard together by the Pretoria High Court during the week, with the HSF expected to kick off the proceedings on Tuesday.

The HSF, together with the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants (CoRMSA), maintained that the decision to terminate the ZEP was made without consulting ZEP holders or the South African public at large.

They said this was in contravention of Section 33 of the Constitution, which deals with just administration action.

They also argued that the decision would ultimately turn the lives of these men, women, and their children upside down, which it said unjustifiably limited their constitutional rights to dignity and conflicted with the child’s best interests.

The Minister of Home Affairs is opposing their challenge, as is the All Truck Drivers Forum, and Allied South Africa.