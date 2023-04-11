Police expecting more arrests in connection with Thabo Bester's prison escape

Police arrested two suspects at the weekend linked to Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein. Bester was nabbed in Tanzania, together with Doctor Nandipha Magudumana and a Mozambican national, who was allegedly assisting them.

JOHANNESBURG - South African police say that more arrests are expected in the prison break of captured fugitive, Thabo Bester.

In another breakthrough, police arrested two suspects at the weekend linked to Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

READ MORE:

• Police quiz Dr Nandipha's dad in Thabo Bester prison break investigation

• Lamola confirms G4S employees helped Thabo Bester to escape

• Cele: Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha nabbed with multiple passports, identities

• Thabo Bester arrested in Tanzania, says South African government

Among the accused is a former employee of the security company G4S.

The police's Athlenda Mathe: "The national commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, has welcomed the latest arrests and confirmed that the possibility of more arrests could not be ruled out. General Masemola has again reiterated the appeal to media and the public to exercise patience and allow the investigators the space to conduct the investigations with no undue pressure and expectation."

Bester, who faked his own death, was nabbed in Tanzania, together with Doctor Nandipha Magudumana and a Mozambican national, who was allegedly assisting them.

It is believed that they were on their way to Kenya at the time of their arrest.

A South African delegation arrived in Tanzania on Monday to secure the repatriation of the convicted rapist and murderer.