Parliament to probe Bester's escape whether G4S pitches or not

Security company G4S was supposed to appear in Parliament last week Tuesday along with the Department of Correctional Services and the minister.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Justice and Correctional Services Committee will begin their probe into the escape of Facebook rapist Thabo Bester on Wednesday, whether security company G4S pitches or not.

Last week, the committee postponed its meeting after G4S was a no-show to explain how Bester managed to escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre - which is under the company's management almost a year ago.

Bester and his partner have since been captured in Tanzania over the weekend.

G4S has insisted Bester died in a cell fire.

Last week security company G4S sent their lawyers to Parliament to explain their absence.

Demanding parliamentary privilege, and citing confidentiality agreements, the company also said it wanted more time to prepare.

Last week Members of Parliament were reluctant to continue their probe in the absence of G4S saying the company had to be first to lay their cards on the table.

Justice committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said there won’t be further delays.

"We have not received any responses from them, but we will be continuing tomorrow."

Magwanishe confirmed that a subpoena was signed by Secretary to Parliament Xolile George last week, to demand G4S’ appearance.

"The administrative processes with regard to subpoenas are handled by the secretary to parliament so they would have communicated that to the relevant authorities."

Magwanishe said another no-show would have legal consequences for the company.