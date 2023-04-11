Dr Nandipha's dad believed to be among suspects held for Thabo Bester escape

A 39-year-old former G4S employee and a 65-year-old man believed to be Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father will make their first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects, including a man believed to be the father of disgraced celebrity doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning in connection with the prison escape of Facebook Rapist, Thabo Bester.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung maximum security prison, run by security company G4S, in May last year after staging his death in a fire.

The convicted rapist and murderer and his alleged accomplice, Magudumana, were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania over the weekend and will be repatriated.

READ MORE:

• Police quiz Dr Nandipha's dad in Thabo Bester prison break investigation

• Lamola confirms G4S employees helped Thabo Bester to escape

• Cele: Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha nabbed with multiple passports, identities

• Thabo Bester arrested in Tanzania, says South African government

A third person believed to be a Mozambican national was also arrested with the pair on Friday night close to the Kenyan border.

A 39-year-old former G4S employee and a 65-year-old man believed to be Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father will make their first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

The pair has been charged with aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful custody.

This after Bester escaped from the Mangaung prison in May last year in what the Department of Correctional Services confirmed was made possible by guards and prison officials.

To this day, G4S insists that Bester died in the prison fire and has refused to concede that he escaped.

At the same time, a delegation led by deputy police commissioner Tebello Mosikili is in Tanzania to finalise the return of Bester and his accomplices to be tried in South Africa.