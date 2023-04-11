Delegation looks to deport Thabo Bester & Nandipha Magudumana to SA this week

A delegation, comprising of police, Interpol South Africa, Home Affairs and Correctional Services officials are currently in talks with authorities in Tanzania about sending Bester and Magudumana back in the country as soon as possible.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they’re working on getting convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and his socialite doctor girlfriend, Nandipha Magudumana, deported to South Africa by this week.

The duo, together with a Mozambican national, were nabbed by Tanzanian authorities at the weekend and remain under heavy police guard at a local prison facility.

A delegation, comprising of police, Interpol South Africa, Home Affairs and Correctional Services officials are currently in talks with authorities in Tanzania about sending Bester and Magudumana back in the country as soon as possible.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that the delegation was opting to have the pair deported rather than extradited, as this would be quicker in getting them back into South Africa.

Mathe said that the delegation visited the Arusha central prison where Bester and Magudumana were being detained.

"Deportation for us will be faster, especially for Thabo Bester. So now, the Tanzanian law provides that the person convicted and sentenced in another country can be deported if found illegally in Tanzania."

According to local media, it remains unclear where Bester and his accomplices were nabbed, however, they are currently being detained in Arusha, which is a popular tourist destination and home to Africa’s highest mountain peak, Mount Kilimanjaro.