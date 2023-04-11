Deadly N3 multi-vehicle crash leaves some motorists stranded after road blocked

Several people travelling from the province to various destinations following the Easter weekend were also injured in Monday's N3 road carnage near Hilton and Cedara in Pietermaritzburg.

DURBAN - Motorists traveling from KwaZulu-Natal to various destinations after the Easter weekend were left stranded, following a multiple-vehicle pileup that claimed five lives in Pietermaritzburg.

Several people were also injured in Monday's road carnage near Hilton and Cedara.

It's understood that five trucks, eight minibus taxis, and more than 20 light motor vehicles crashed into each other, blocking both the south and northbound lanes.

The Umngeni Municipality opened the doors of the Hilton Town Hall on Monday night and appealed for assistance to accommodate those who were stranded on the N3.

Mayor Chris Pappas said that motorists with no place to rest were provided mattresses, blankets, and hot meals.