CT family appeals for help with treatments costs for 'very, very sick' baby

One-year-old Abu-Bakr Cassiem's mother, Azraah Hendricks, said her son’s lung condition was worsening, with his treatment costing the family approximately R11,000 per month.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town family is appealing for public help after their one-year-old son was diagnosed with respiratory failure.

Abu-Bakr Cassiem's mother, Azraah Hendricks, said that her baby was in and out of hospital, and his condition was worsening.

Cape Town family is urging the public for assistance to get their 1 year-old Abu-Bakr Cassiem medical treatment for his condition. The boy is diagnosed with respiratory failure which makes it difficult to breath. He’s dependent on a ventilator. For info contact: 072 058 2339. pic.twitter.com/OqKXfvFVhy ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2023

His mother said the medical treatment costs were around R11,000 monthly.

The boy is currently breathing with one lung and he's dependent on a ventilator to survive.

The Grassy Park family said they were unable to keep up with his medical treatment because he was too young to have a lung surgery in South Africa.

"What the scan shows is that there was a lot of mucus, a lot of secretions in his lungs, and his left lung didn't recover - it didn't want to re-inflate, it completely collapsed. There doctors kept telling me, every specialist, that ‘mommy, your son is very, very sick’."

Hendricks added that her child was the last born of three kids, and she was unable to work due to the boy requiring around-the-clock care.