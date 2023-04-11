CoCT records increase in number of Easter holiday arrests

Over 84 motorists have been arrested over the Easter long weekend for traffic-related offences by the City of Cape Town officials.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has recorded an increase in the number of arrests made this past week.

Metro officers rounded up more than 360 transgressors and issued over 72,000 road traffic fines.

Officials however said there was a slight decline in the number of drunk driving arrests compared to the same time in 2022.

Eighty-nine drunk drivers have been apprehended, compared to 80 in 2022.

READ: Easter: 84 motorists arrested in Cape Town for traffic-related offences

"Over the long weekend specifically, our emergency call takers recorded an increase in assault cases, as well as motor vehicle accidents and noise complaints compared to Easter last year. Add to that the drunk driving arrests, and a clearer picture emerges," said Safety and Security Mayoral Committee member JP Smith.