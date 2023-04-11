City of Tshwane bolsters resources, teams to deal with power outages

The City of Tshwane said the collapse of several electricity powerlines in the capital city was caused by vandalism and theft.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane move to bolster its teams and resources to deal with multiple power outages caused by the collapse of at least seven electricity pylons.

The large metal structures, which support high-voltage electrical cables, fell onto parts of the N4 highway at the weekend.

The power lines were strewn along the road surface causing vehicles to swerve to avoid them - which resulted in a crash that left at least two people injured.

While some power was restored to some communities at least 44 areas in the capital have been left without power.

The metro was still unable to provide an estimated time of restoration for the remaining customers.

City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said previous attempts by criminals to strip off sections of metal from the base of the pylons compromised the integrity of the structures knocking out 300 megawatts of electricity.

Brink said the metro will also investigate whether the necessary maintenance was carried out by technicians to avoid extensive infrastructure damage.

" It is a very strong suspicion that the approximate cause of the collapse of these pylons is interference, criminal attempt to strip or even sell the parts. But what I still want to see are the maintenance schedules of those pylons when last where they inspected what was their state at that particular time."

Brink said Eskom has been roped in to help dismantle and remove the damaged pylons and will also help supply new structures.

The Mayor will be joined by the Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, on Tuesday afternoon to assess the widespread destruction.