Case against 5 suspects connected to Fort Hare killings postponed

The suspects were arrested at the weekend in connection with the murder of the institution's fleet manager, Petrus Roets, and the vice chancellor's bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele.

CAPE TOWN - The matter against the five suspects linked to the murder of two Fort Hare University employees has been postponed until 4 May 2022 for a formal bail application.

They face charges in connection with the murder of Mboneli Vesele who was the bodyguard of the university's Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu and fleet manager Peet Roets.

On Tuesday, the suspects appeared in the Alice Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape.

Three of the five suspects are linked to the university - two former employees and one former student.

While the arrests came as a surprise, they were expected after blatant corruption at the university came to light.

Police Minister Bheki Cele who was present during the proceedings said more arrests were expected.

“I can say that we are progressing. There will be further investigation, it’s just the beginning.”