ANC backs SACP's call for inquest into Chris Hani assassination

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) threw its weight behind calls for an inquest into the 1993 assassination of Chris Hani.

The South African Communist Party (SACP), to which Hani was general secretary, wanted the inquest, saying there were many unanswered questions around his death.

The late struggle stalwart was murdered outside his Boksburg home by Polish immigrant Janusz Walus.

Walus was released on parole in December 2022, sparking public outcry from the tripartite alliance.

Speaking at the 30th-anniversary commemoration of Hani's death on Monday, ANC’s first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, said the party would push for the inquest into his murder.

"We will also continue to work with his family and the rest of the movement to find closure on his death by supporting the call for an inquest on the killing of comrade Chris Hani. May the spirit of Chris Hani continue to live in us."