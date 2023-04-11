Agriculture Dept looks into changing legislation pertaining to pitbulls

The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation has handed over a petition to the department to permanently ban the breed of dogs.

JOHANNESBURG - Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza said her department was looking into changing the law to protect people from pitbulls.

This follows the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation handing over a petition to the department to permanently ban the breed.

In the past several months, pitbulls claimed a number of lives across the country while in the latest incident, a 43-year-old woman was mauled to death in Limpopo.

Didiza said she was concerned with the loss of life caused by the dogs and vowed to intervene and reverse

"The department is also working with the Department of Justice and constitutional development, to amend the animal matters amendment act of 1993 to ensure that citizens are protected from any harm and that owners of such animal are held accountable for whatever damages caused by power dogs and other animals."