5 suspects due in court in connection with UFH staff killings

The suspects were arrested at the weekend in connection with the murder of the institution's fleet manager, Petrus Roets, and the vice chancellor's bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele.

JOHANNESBURG - At least five people will appear in the Alice Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape in connection with the murders of Fort Hare University staff members.

Vesele was shot dead in January and Roets was killed in a suspected hit in March last year.

The police's Athlenda Mathe said that they would also face charges of attempted murder and corruption at the university plagued by maladministration.

"The management of the South African Police Service led by both the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, and the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, will attend the court proceedings of five suspects that have been arrested for a number of charges including the murder and attempted murder of employees attached to the University of Fort Hare."