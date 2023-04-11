2 suspects linked to Thabo Bester prison escape due in court

A former G4S employee (39) and a man from Port Edward, KwaZulu-Natal (65) were arrested over the weekend and charged with aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful custody.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects arrested in connection with the brazen prison escape of a convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court on Tuesday morning.

A 39-year-old former G4S employee and a 65-year-old man from Port Edward, KwaZulu-Natal were charged with aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful custody.

The pair was arrested over the weekend by a specialised team investigating Bester's elaborate escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

“The former G4S employee was arrested at his residence in Bloemfontein on Saturday, while the 65-year-old man was arrested on Friday at his home in Port Edward.”

G4S is the private security company contracted to manage the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein, where Bester was imprisoned.

Bester escaped from the facility in May 2022 in a ruse that involved his prison cell going up in flames, which gripped the nation and exposed the incompetency of the Department of Correctional Services.

He was detained by Tanzanian authorities on Friday night, along with his alleged accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and a Mozambique national.

South African authorities are now facilitating Bester's return.