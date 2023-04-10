Weather makes it uncertain for City of Tshwane to restore electricity

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane on Monday said inclement weather was likely to delay the restoration of power to large parts of Pretoria east after electricity pylons collapsed on the N4 highway.

Some residents in Tshwane have been plunged into darkness following the collapse of seven electricity pylons on the N4 highway.

The N4 East Highway between the Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten off-ramp is closed as a result of several pylons that collapsed last night leaving large parts of Pretoria East without power. pic.twitter.com/7PjT9UolgB ' City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) April 10, 2023

It's unclear what caused the extensive infrastructure damage that has also led to the closure of the N4 freeway east between Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten off-ramps.

The metropolitan city's Selby Bokaba said repairs were underway, however with widespread showers expected in parts of Tshwane restoration time could not be established.

"Currently, the following areas are out, the whole of Mamelodi, Waltloo, Silverton, Silver Lakes, Faerie Glen, Equestria, Mooikloof, Doornpoort, Waterval, Grootvlei West, Bultfontein, Rooiwal, Vastfontein extension, Lyttleton, Die Hoewes, Moregloed, Waverly, Kilner Park, Eersterust, Queenswood, Bergtuin, Koedoespoort, Montana Tuine and a portion of Moreletapark."

UPDATE: Power outage affecting large parts of Pretoria East and North pic.twitter.com/FD5cmy6Dod ' City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) April 10, 2023