Weather makes it uncertain for City of Tshwane to restore electricity

The Metro's Selby Bokaba said repairs are underway however with widespread showers expected in parts of Tshwane there is currently no estimated restoration time.

Technicians working to repair damages to electricity pylons that collapsed on the N4 highway. Picture:@CityTshwane/Twitter.
10 April 2023 19:12

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane on Monday said inclement weather was likely to delay the restoration of power to large parts of Pretoria east after electricity pylons collapsed on the N4 highway.

Some residents in Tshwane have been plunged into darkness following the collapse of seven electricity pylons on the N4 highway.

It's unclear what caused the extensive infrastructure damage that has also led to the closure of the N4 freeway east between Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten off-ramps.

The metropolitan city's Selby Bokaba said repairs were underway, however with widespread showers expected in parts of Tshwane restoration time could not be established.

"Currently, the following areas are out, the whole of Mamelodi, Waltloo, Silverton, Silver Lakes, Faerie Glen, Equestria, Mooikloof, Doornpoort, Waterval, Grootvlei West, Bultfontein, Rooiwal, Vastfontein extension, Lyttleton, Die Hoewes, Moregloed, Waverly, Kilner Park, Eersterust, Queenswood, Bergtuin, Koedoespoort, Montana Tuine and a portion of Moreletapark."

