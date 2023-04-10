WC road authorities urge caution as holidaymakers head home after Easter weekend

The Western Cape mobility department said traffic volumes were expected to increase from Sunday afternoon until well into Monday as holidaymakers made their way home after the Easter weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape mobility department on Sunday urged motorists to stop drinking alcohol and driving.

Department spokesperson Jandre Bakker said they were cautiously optimistic about safety measures but were leaving nothing to chance.

"We remain on high alert, especially on long distance and public transport...we urge road users to be patient, rest regularly, buckle up, not to drink and drive and not to exceed the indicated speed limit, only to overtake where it is both lawful and safe."