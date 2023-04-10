WATCH: Mist, rain result in multiple-vehicle crash on the N3 after Easter break

According to preliminary investigations, at least five people lost their lives and scores sustained injuries during the crash.

JOHANNESBURG – A multi-vehicle accident and pileup involving five trucks, eight minibus taxis and 22 light motor vehicles saw the closure of the N3 in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

The mishap was due to thick mist and slight rainfall.

This came as holidaymakers were returning to their respective provinces after the long Easter weekend.

The Department of Transport in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) said, “preliminary investigations suggest that at least five people have lost their lives and scores sustained injuries during this horrific crash”.

Authorities had to close the southbound between Hilton and Cedara, Johannesburg bound.

“N3 North (Durban bound) has also been forced to close due to recoveries and provision of access by emergency services to the accident scene,” the department said.

Motorists were urged to use alternative routes such as the R103 or delay their travel arrangements until the road is cleared.

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert Mackenzie said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle mass casualty incident on the N3 highway… Paramedics and emergency servicies are still at the scene and the scene is still active.”

He said the highway was closed in both directions, adding that reports of casualties and deaths from the pileup were being determined.

“People are advised to avoid the area, especially long-distance trucks…”

The Easter and Christmas holiday season are infamous for road carnage and what occurred in KwaZulu-Natal is not a novelty.

ACCIDENTS INVOLVING TRUCKS IN KWAZULU-NATAL

In September 2022, a truck driver was involved in a collision that claimed 20 lives on the N2 in the province.

He crashed his truck into a scholar transport vehicle. Most of the deceased were children.

The carnage took place in Pongola.

The truck driver - Sibusiso Siyaya - was denied bail by the Pongola Magistrates Court in January 2022.