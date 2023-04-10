Traffic expected to peak on N3 on Monday as holidaymakers return to Gauteng

The N3 toll concession said thousands of vehicles were expected to use the route on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 toll concession said the road traffic inspectorate would be implementing traffic control measures along the route as traffic volumes were expected to increase on Monday.

The concession said the measures would be put in place to manage traffic flow, limit congestion, and improve traffic safety along the route, especially at the Van Reenen's Pass.

Holidaymakers were set to make their way back into Gauteng after the Easter weekend.

The concession said thousands of vehicles were expected to pass through the toll every hour from Monday morning.

Motorists were urged to prepare for delays.



"With high volumes expected on the day from 6am to 9pm, peak traffic is expected to exceed 1,500 vehicles per hour on the road between midday to 6pm." said Thania Dhoogra, the N3 toll concession operations manager.