Santaco urges warring KZN taxi associations to stick to ceasefire agreement

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has urged warring KwaZulu-Natal taxi associations to abide by the ceasefire agreement.

On Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele will preside over the signing of a peace agreement between taxi associations that have been involved in a deadly feud over the past month.

The agreement seeks to secure a peaceful solution between taxi owners.

KwaZulu-Natal Santaco spokesperson, Sfiso Shangase, said that ceasefire agreements in the taxi industry had been employed successfully in the past.

"We hope that the parties are going to stick to the content of the agreement because eventually, this will enable us then, if there are any other conflicts trying to emanate amongst these organisations, we can then revert back to the agreement that they are going to be signing and it will save many lives because we are only praying that people should be committed to the content of the agreement."