SACP renews calls for fresh inquest 30 years after Chris Hani's assassination

Party leader Solly Mapaila said they had already collected 20,000 signatures in support of their call.

The final resting place of Chris Hani, who was the leader of the South African Communist Party at the time of his murder in 1993. Picture: Ndaedzo Nethonze/Eyewitness News
10 April 2023 14:03

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) said it would use Monday's 30th anniversary of struggle icon Chris Hani's death to push for an inquest into his murder.

He said he hoped the list would grow to 30,000 to mark the 30th-anniversary commemoration.

The City of Ekurhuleni will hold a commemoration at the Thomas Nkobeni Memorial Park in Elsburg on Monday.

Deputy President Paul Mashtile is expected to attend the event and deliver a speech of support.

Hani was shot and killed outside his home on 10 April, 1993 by Polish immigrant Janusz Walus.

The assassination happened more than a year before the country's first democratic elections.

Timeline

