SA's youth should guard against 'self-serving' politicians - Archbishop Makgoba

CAPE TOWN - Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba called on South Africa's youth to take it upon themselves to protect their future from self-serving politicians.

Makgoba was speaking during an Easter vigil at St George's Cathedral.

The archbishop said there was no political party or leader to save the country from its deteriorating state.

He said if the youth was not careful, there would be no future to look forward to.

"They play in again, out again revolving doors, changing mayors and speakers the way other people change their socks."

Makgoba said there was no difference between the Zuma administration and the current crop of leaders in government.

He cited the controversy around the theft of foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

"The ANC's refusal to allow a parliamentary inquiry is reminiscent of the coverups of the Zuma administration."

Makgoba said Ramaphosa must come clean.

"If we are to be the nation we want, one based on transparency and honesty, the president needs to give us a simple single comprehensive account of what happened, why it happened."