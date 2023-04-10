Parts of Pretoria East without power following the collapse of powerlines

On Sunday night, at least 6 powerlines were reported to have collapsed onto the N4 East Highway between the Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten off-ramp.

JOHANNESBURG - Large parts of Pretoria East are without power on Monday following the collapse of at least six powerlines on Sunday night.

The City of Tshwane said that the powerlines fell onto the N4 East Highway between the Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten off-ramps that part of the freeway was closed to traffic.

This incident has led to the closure of the N4 freeway east between Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten on and off-ramps. ' Mayor Cilliers Brink (@tshwane_mayor) April 10, 2023

A team is assessing the damage and will plot the way forward in terms of repairs, but the city said that rainy weather was likely to delay repair works.

The City of Tshwane's Selby Bokaba lists areas that are affected by the outage.

“The whole of Mamelodi, Waltloo, Silverton, Silver Lakes, Faerie Glen, Equestria, Mooikloof, Doornpoort, Waterval, Grootvlei East, Grootvlei West, Bultfontein, Rooiwal, Vastfontein extension, Lyttleton, Die Hoewes and a portion of Moreletapark.”

Power outage affecting large parts of Pretoria East pic.twitter.com/KD8hLcCbl0 ' City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) April 10, 2023

Bokaba said that the city would provide updates on when the freeway would reopen, as well as when residents could expect power to be restored.