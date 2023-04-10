JMPD expecting high traffic volumes on the road as holidaymakers head home

The JMPD says they are expecting high volumes of motorists on the road as holidaymakers return following the Easter long weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said that it had been a quiet long weekend on the roads but that it expected high volumes of traffic back into the city on Monday as holidaymakers returned.

Spokesperson for the department, Xolani Fihla, said that there had been five fatal accidents on the roads over the Easter weekend, four of which involved pedestrians.

“It shows that motorists are at least heeding to the call but the serious concern then comes with pedestrians who are not crossing the road safely and not taking necessary precautions to ensure they are safer on the road.”