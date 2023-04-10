Increasing violence at KZN schools could lead to closures, warns Sadtu

These sentiments follow multiple incidents in the province where teachers were robbed and threatened.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) said that the increased violence in schools may lead to some closing in KwaZulu-Natal.

These sentiments follow multiple incidents in the province where teachers were robbed and threatened.

In one incident, the robbers went to the school with a speed point machine and forced teachers to swipe their bank cards.

Sadtu said that these continued attacks on teachers may have a negative impact on their psychological well-being and the delivery of education.

It said that some teachers in the affected schools had requested transfers to other districts as they felt unsafe.

The union said that these schools ran the risk of closure as no teachers were prepared to work in such areas.

It has also raised concern over the slow pace in providing psycho-social services to these educators by the education department.