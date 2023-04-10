Hilton Town Hall made available for stranded motorists after N3 horror crash

A multi-vehicle accident and pileup involving five trucks, eight minibus taxis and 22 light motor vehicles saw the closure of the N3 in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The uMngeni Municipality has made the Hilton Town Hall available to any motorists on the N3 that require a place to stay or rest.

This comes after a multi-vehicle accident and pileup involving five trucks, eight minibus taxis and 22 light motor vehicles saw the closure of the N3 in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

In a statement, the uMngeni Local Municipality said mattresses, blankets as well as hot meals would be provided to those in need.

"The Hilton Town Hall is located at 17-23 Hilton Avenue, Leonard in Hilton."

Any residents able to assist are asked to contact Ward 7 Councillor Pam Passmoor on 082 498 9712 or Ward 6 Councillor Kate Janse Van Rensberg on 082 716 0078.

The Department of Transport in KwaZulu-Natal said, “preliminary investigations suggest that at least five people have lost their lives and scores sustained injuries during this horrific crash”.

Watch: Mist, rain result in multiple-vehicle crash on the N3 after Easter break

Authorities had to close the southbound between Hilton and Cedara, which is Johannesburg bound.

“N3 North (Durban bound) has also been forced to close due to recoveries and provision of access by emergency services to the accident scene,” the department said.

Motorists were urged to use alternative routes such as the R103 or delay their travel arrangements until the road is cleared.