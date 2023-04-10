eThekwini municipality aims to turn Funworld site into 'world-class facility'

Last week, contractor Nic Steyn announced that his family would no longer be operating the beachside entertainment venue after 75 years in charge.

JOHANNESBURG - The eThekwini municipality has downplayed the closure of the iconic Funworld park, saying it is working on upgrading it.

Steyn said that the perpetual closure of beaches due to sewage spills and urban decay along the promenade had turned customers away from the venue.

City spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said that the municipality had received a notice from Steyn that he would no longer be leasing the site from the end of May.

“The city is currently working on a process to attract developers to upgrade the Funworld site and in line with the zoning of the beachfront, the entire precinct look is to be upgraded to meet world-class standards of modern theme parks. Our intention is to appoint a developer who will deliver a world-class facility that will raise the overall aesthetics of our golden mile."