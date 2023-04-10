Eskom to implement intermittent Stage 3 and Stage 5 power cuts

Load shedding

JOHANNESBURG - South African businesses and households won't have electricity following reprieve over the Easter long weekend.

Power utility Eskom will on Monday implement Stage 3 load shedding from 5pm until 4pm on Tuesday.

Thereafter, said Eskom, Stage 5 load shedding would kick in from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours a generation unit was returned to service at Lethabo and Matimba power stations," said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.

“In the same period, two generating units at Kriel Power Station and a generating unit at Kendal Power Station were taken offline for repairs.”